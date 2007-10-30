New DS Colors, Bundles Coming This Holiday

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

holiday_ds_bundles.jpgTwo Nintendo DS colours will be coming to North America later this year according to information creeping out of retailers gearing up for the post-Thanksgiving holiday spend frenzy. The two will be bundled with copies of the system's best-selling games, with a rose DS paired with Nintendogs and the gold DS packed with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. Each features a decoration on the outside of the top half, the former a paw print, the latter a Triforce.

Based on information from BlackFriday.info, both Sears and FYE are listing the bundles, but show different prices. Sears is listing both at $US 149.99, with FYE listing the Zelda bundle at $US 129.99.

Ad scan via GoNintendo. Thanks to BPMÎ© and Andrew for the tips.

