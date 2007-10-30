New DS Colors, Bundles Coming This Holiday

Two Nintendo DS colours will be coming to North America later this year according to information creeping out of retailers gearing up for the post-Thanksgiving holiday spend frenzy. The two will be bundled with copies of the system's best-selling games, with a rose DS paired with Nintendogs and the gold DS packed with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. Each features a decoration on the outside of the top half, the former a paw print, the latter a Triforce.
Based on information from BlackFriday.info, both Sears and FYE are listing the bundles, but show different prices. Sears is listing both at $US 149.99, with FYE listing the Zelda bundle at $US 129.99.
