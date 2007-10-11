Marvellous have gone and announced another Harvest Moon game (and no, it's not the "online game" series boss Yasuhiro Wada has spoken of previously). Just in case Harvest Moon fans were feeling a little left out in the cold. Harvest Moon: Sun and Friends is for the DS, and features some Sunflower Islands, wild animals that help you out on the farm and the ability to trade items (sadly not wives) over wi-fi. Oh, it's got voice-chat too, so anyone looking to save a buck or two on international calls, you have been advised.
New DS Harvest Moon Features Animals, Voice-Chat
