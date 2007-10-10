New Final Fantasy Game Announced For Wii

It's been announced at Nintendo's Fall Conference that Square Enix will be releasing a kooky spin-off of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles on the Wii. How is that kooky? Two reasons: one, it's a Wii Ware exclusive. So it's download-only. Second is that it sounds like it has a definite strategy vibe to it, with the player building and governing their own land. Sounds interesting. And different! At least one thing's old-fashioned Squeenix, though. The name. Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles: The Small King and the Promised Country. Ungh. Should be out in Japan in March, with Project O comparisons to follow soon after.

Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga] Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Famitsu]