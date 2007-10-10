New Final Fantasy Game Announced For Wii

It's been announced at Nintendo's Fall Conference that Square Enix will be releasing a kooky spin-off of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles on the Wii. How is that kooky? Two reasons: one, it's a Wii Ware exclusive. So it's download-only. Second is that it sounds like it has a definite strategy vibe to it, with the player building and governing their own land. Sounds interesting. And different! At least one thing's old-fashioned Squeenix, though. The name. Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles: The Small King and the Promised Country. Ungh. Should be out in Japan in March, with Project O comparisons to follow soon after.
Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga] Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink