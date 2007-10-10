The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New Final Fantasy Game Announced For Wii

ffkidlogo.jpgIt's been announced at Nintendo's Fall Conference that Square Enix will be releasing a kooky spin-off of Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles on the Wii. How is that kooky? Two reasons: one, it's a Wii Ware exclusive. So it's download-only. Second is that it sounds like it has a definite strategy vibe to it, with the player building and governing their own land. Sounds interesting. And different! At least one thing's old-fashioned Squeenix, though. The name. Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles: The Small King and the Promised Country. Ungh. Should be out in Japan in March, with Project O comparisons to follow soon after.

Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga] Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles