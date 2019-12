Turn 10 have just announced that some Forza 2 DLC will be hitting on Friday (October 26). Included will be four "variations" of Japan's Twin Ring Motegi course, which in English means four different ways of racing around the same track. How much will said track cost you? Oh, around 600 Microsoft points ($US 7.50). Oh my. As much as that price-point screams compelling, we're going to have to pass.

Turn 10 on Forza 2's new DLC track [GameSpot]