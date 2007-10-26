New, Great, Expensive Logitech Wheel For GT5

Didn't like GT3 as much as I thought I would. Or GT4, for that matter. Little dry. But boy, that Logitech wheel that came with them, that thing was great. Best wheel ever. Course it also cost a packet, but hey, authenticity comes with a price. Which brings us to this. Logitech's GT25, which has everything the discerning PS3 racing fan needs: 900-degree rotation, force feedback, a six-speed manual gearstick and even a clutch pedal. That looks like leather, or at least top-shelf imitation leather, on the wheel, too. How much will all this cost? Western price is still unknown, but Japanese PS3 owners can get one for Â¥37800. Which is, oh, $US 330. That's pocket change, race fans. Pocket change. GT25 Racing Wheel to Launch with Prologue [IGN]