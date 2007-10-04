New Guitar Hero III Tracks Revealed

Looks like that leaked Guitar Hero III track list from a couple weeks back might be closer to reality than we thought. While the new press release from Activision doesn't reveal specific song tiers, it does add seventeen new songs, all of which were included on the rumoured list. Still the leaked list has seventy songs, while I am only counting fifty-nine in the press release, so I'll leave it to you junior detectives to work out the discrepancies. Seven of the new songs are master tracks from the original artists, including Sonic Youth's 'Cool Thing', Aerosmith's 'Same Old Song and Dance", and The Killers' 'When You Were Young', which will be stuck in my head the rest of the day. Covers include White Zombie's 'Black Sunshine' and 'Devil Went Down To Georgia' made famous by the Charlie Daniels Band. Living in the south, I can tell you right now that if the Devil cover sucks the folks at Activision better start keeping an eye out for suspicious looking pickup trucks in their vicinity. You don't screw around with a song so important that it's projected onto a mountain with lasers every weekend. Hit the jump for the full list, new and old.

Activision Shreds Additional Songs To Setlist For Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock Master Tracks from Aerosmith, The Killers, Slipknot, and Sonic Youth Added

SUNNYVALE, CA - October 3, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today additional songs to be included in the main set list for the highly-anticipated title, Guitar HeroÂ® III: Legends of Rock. While delivering more master tracks than ever before, strategic partnerships have been secured with all the major and independent record labels and publishers to allow unrivaled access to their vast catalogs of music, along with supplying artists' original recordings for even greater authenticity.

The additional tracks include:

Â· Same Old Song and Dance (by Aerosmith) Â· Helicopter (by Bloc Party) Â· Stricken (by Disturbed) Â· Monsters (by Matchbook Romance) Â· Before I Forget (by Slipknot) Â· Kool Thing (by Sonic Youth) Â· When You Were Young (by The Killers) Â· Devil Went Down to Georgia (as made famous by Charlie Daniels Band) Â· Sunshine of Your Love (as made famous by Cream) Â· Holiday in Cambodia (as made famous by Dead Kennedys) Â· Cliffs of Dover (as made famous by Eric Johnson) Â· Hit Me with Your Best Shot (as made famous by Pat Benetar) Â· Black Magic Woman (as made famous by Santana) Â· Story of My Life (as made famous by Social Distortion) Â· Pride and Joy (as made famous by Stevie Ray Vaughn) Â· The Seeker (as made famous by The Who) Â· Black Sunshine (as made famous by White Zombie)

In addition to the newly announced tracks, previously announced songs in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock include:

Â· Miss Murder (by AFI) Â· Minus Celsius (by Backyard Babies) Â· Sabotage (by Beastie Boys) Â· Hier Kommt Alex (by Die Toten Hosen) Â· Through Fire and Flames (by Dragonforce) Â· In the Belly of a Shark (by Gallows) Â· Welcome to The Jungle (by Guns N' Roses) Â· Avalancha (by Heroes Del Silencio) Â· Take This Life (by In Flames) Â· Number of the Beast (by Iron Maiden) Â· Ruby (by Kaiser Chiefs) Â· Closer (by Lacuna Coil) Â· Cult of Personality (by Living Colour) Â· One (by Metallica) Â· Knights of Cydonia (by Muse) Â· Mauvais Garcon (by NAAST) Â· Even Flow (by Pearl Jam) Â· Lay Down (by Priestess) Â· Bulls on Parade (by Rage Against The Machine) Â· 3's and 7's (by Queens of the Stone Age) Â· Suck My Kiss (by Red Hot Chili Peppers) Â· Generation Rock (by Revolverheld) Â· Raining Blood (by Slayer) Â· Cherub Rock (by Smashing Pumpkins) Â· Radio Song (by Superbus) Â· The Metal (by Tenacious D) Â· I'm in the Band (by The Hellacopters) Â· Anarchy in the U.K. (by The Sex Pistols) Â· Reptillia (by The Strokes) Â· Paint It Black (by The Rolling Stones) Â· My Name is Jonas (by Weezer) Â· Slash's Original Boss Battle Recording Â· Tom Morello's Original Boss Battle Recording Â· School's Out (as made famous by Alice Cooper) Â· Paranoid (as made famous by Black Sabbath) Â· Cities on Flame (as made famous by Blue Oyster Cult) Â· Slow Ride (as made famous by Foghat) Â· Barracuda (as made famous by Heart) Â· Rock and Roll All Nite (as made famous by Kiss) Â· Mississippi Queen (as made famous by Mountain) Â· Rock You Like a Hurricane (as made famous by Scorpions) Â· La Grange (as made famous by ZZ Top)

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will include explosive new content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer game modes will also allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true legendary rock status. While continuing to retain all the key features from their prior legendary performances, fresh downloadable content will be offered on multiple platforms, and players can now shred to a killer set list from many of the most popular rock songs ever recorded.

For the first time ever, Guitar Hero fans will also be able to thrash and burn with new wireless guitar controllers available for each platform, including exclusive Gibson Guitar's Les Paul model for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. PlayStationÂ®2 gamers will also get to shred on a new exclusive shape, Gibson's Kramer guitar, popularized by hard rockers and known for its body design, pickups, electronics and construction for furious finger fretting.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, published by RedOctaneÂ® and developed by Neversoft, is rated 'T' for Teen by the ESRB and will be available October 28, 2007. For more information about the Guitar Hero franchise, please visit the dedicated community site: www.guitarhero.com.