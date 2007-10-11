The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

New Look At Disaster: Day of Crisis

ddoc_1.jpgThe only screens we've seen of the Monolith developed Disaster: Day of Crisis focused on the game's "roaring pyroclastic flow". New screens from the game from Nintendo's recent Japanese presser show that the game is still alive and still evolving, but details from the company were virtually nonexistent. The new shots show off the new "Lungs" meter and a "Concentration" bar that we're quite curious about. I'm off to visit Nintendo tomorrow, so hopefully I'll get a better idea of what to expect from Disaster.

Hit the jump for an additional pair of shots.ddoc_2.jpg

ddoc_3.jpg

