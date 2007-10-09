"New Pack" Wii SKU Coming?

Chalk this one up under extreme rumour for the moment, but according to a post on Codename Revolution, a new Wii SKU called the "New Pack" is being dangled by some distributors for retailers to snatch up this holiday season. Prices at $289.99 Canadian, this potentially new SKU would run the same as a standard issue Wii.
New color, new functionality, new... pack? Maybe WiiPlay comes standard alongside WiiSports? Let's SPECULATE!!!
New Wii SKU in the Works? [via MCV]
