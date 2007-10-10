Nintendo are taking this Wii Ware business seriously. At their Fall Press Conference today they announced a new Pokemon title for the service, called Pokemon Bokujyou. As in, Pokemon Farm. As in, the very raw essence of Pokemon. The point is that Pokefans can transfer their Pokemans (from Diamond or Pearl) to the Wii, and once there they can tend to them. Raise them. Perhaps even snuggle them, all on their very own Pokemon farm. Sounds idyllic. But looks a little... unsettling. Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga] [pic courtesy of IGN]
New Pokemon Title Announced For Wii Ware Service
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink