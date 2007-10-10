New Pokemon Title Announced For Wii Ware Service

Nintendo are taking this Wii Ware business seriously. At their Fall Press Conference today they announced a new Pokemon title for the service, called Pokemon Bokujyou. As in, Pokemon Farm. As in, the very raw essence of Pokemon. The point is that Pokefans can transfer their Pokemans (from Diamond or Pearl) to the Wii, and once there they can tend to them. Raise them. Perhaps even snuggle them, all on their very own Pokemon farm. Sounds idyllic. But looks a little... unsettling. Nintendo Fall Conference Live Blog [Gemaga] [pic courtesy of IGN]