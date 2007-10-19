New Skies Of Arcadia In Development?

There's a new EGM on the stands. Which means more Quartermann rumours. There's stuff about God of War 3 and Gears 2, but hey, it'd be a bigger surprise if they weren't already in development. The rumour that got our attention involved something older. Something gentler. Apparently Sega are working on a new Skies of Arcadia game. Surely not. A Sega decision that didn't break our hearts? I'll believe it when I see it. Quartermann: God of War 3, Gears of War 2 in 2008 [1UP]