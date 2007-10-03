Bloomberg are reporting that Sony will now be designing DRAM chips in conjunction with another company, Infineon Technologies AG, in order to cut R&D costs at the company. Why are they trying to cut costs? Because that part of Sony, the semiconductor unit, lost $US 86 million last year. Mostly off the back of costly PS3 development. While the announcement is expected to benefit many areas of the company (phones, cameras, etc), it will also affect PS3 production. So what does this mean to you, consumer? Probably not much. Not like this is going to instantly translate into a $US 100 saving to you at the cash register. But the more Sony can shave off production costs with moves like this, the closer the PS3 becomes to being... well, remotely affordable. Sony to Develop Chips With Infineon to Cut Costs [Bloomberg]
New Sony Chip Deal Means... Something
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink