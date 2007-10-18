New Wii Box Ignores Slip Jackets

It looks like the new Wii SKU box, and as Maxconsole points out, has no love for the new anti-slip jackets—the whole point for the new SKU in the first place. Why didn't they include the jacket on the cover? Because it's ugly as sin and destroys the understated aesthetic of the Wiimote. The console has a brilliant design, in that even though it's essentially the shape of an external optical drive, the stand adds an element of individuality and importance. And don't expect marketing to allow some sticky, semi-translucent membrane to go screwing things up.

New Wii SKU boxes [via maxconsole]