New Wii Gift Channel, But No Price Cut

ALeqM5jlcoeYlxOuh_d_Vo9c03igOCHanQ.jpgGood news and bad news. OK, really just good news for Nintendo.

Nintendo President Satoru Iwata today ruled out any price cut for the Wii today during a press conference, saying that they would be struggling to meet demand for the console. He added that the will begin selling the Wii in China next year and unveiled a new gift-giving feature for the Wii.

The new function will allow users to send each other games via the Wii's shopping channel. The user will purchase the game and then choose a recipient, who will receive an alert. When the other gamer accepts the gift the Wii will jump to the channel and start downloading.

"We think this will be a breakthrough in encouraging customers to spread news of fun games word of mouth," Iwata said. "We also hope to spur more users to connect their Wiis to the Internet," he said.

Just in time for the holidays. I wonder how well this will go over?

Nintendo Rules Out Wii Price Cut [AP]

