New Wii Remote Jackets Cost Nintendo $17 Million

The silicon Wii Remote Jacket, the cushiony shield designed to prevent further Wii Sports fatalities and shattered home electronics announced last night, isn't going to come cheap (for Nintendo). According to Asahi Shimbun, by way of Game|Life, Nintendo is footing a $US 17 million bill (2 billion yen) for the 20 million jackets its releasing.

Considering that Nintendo has a pair of platforms that print money, we don't think this is going to affect them financially in any way. Also, taking into account that Nintendo says the program "Isn't going to affect us financially in any way" we think Iwata and crew are gonna be OK.

Must be nice. I just spent $US 230 on a new jacket last week and it nearly broke me.

