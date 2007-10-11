New Wii SKU Is Just Like Old Wii SKU

Wired went and found out what the deal was with Nintendo's "new" Wii. You can return to normal breathing patterns, fanboys, the only thing that's different between the new and the old box is that the "new" one comes with the Wii Remote safety jacket. Which for some reason I just cannot look at without thinking of Jim Brown's rad Egyptian headdress in Mars Attacks.

What is Wii Play 'n Learn? The Boring Answer [Game|Life]