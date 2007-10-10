Been a little cross-chatter on a new Wii bundle. Or SKU. Or new hardware configuration. Nobody really knew what it was, exactly, all they knew was that a new variation on the Wii was on its way. Well we still don't know what it is, but we now know what it's not - Nintendo have told 1UP that it definitely isn't a new hardware configuration. Anyone with a fiver on it being hardware configuration, sorry, you're out of the running.
New Wii SKU Isn't A New Hardware Configuration
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink