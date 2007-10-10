The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

New Wii SKU Isn't A New Hardware Configuration

wiiwhite.jpgBeen a little cross-chatter on a new Wii bundle. Or SKU. Or new hardware configuration. Nobody really knew what it was, exactly, all they knew was that a new variation on the Wii was on its way. Well we still don't know what it is, but we now know what it's not - Nintendo have told 1UP that it definitely isn't a new hardware configuration. Anyone with a fiver on it being hardware configuration, sorry, you're out of the running.

Nintendo: Wii Play 'n Learn Not New SKU [1UP]

