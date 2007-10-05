NiGHTS Into Screenshots

I continue to be generally unimpressed with NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams graphics, and I don't know why. I mean, they are certainly passable, but years of waiting and hoping for a sequel to the magical Saturn game plus an overactive imagination pictured something much greater than what I've seen. Sega isn't helping either, releasing screenshots of people looking into boxes, or rock walls with a ring between them. The most exciting screenshot release ever.
