NiGHTS Toy Melts Our Cold, Bitter Hearts

That, now that is truly adowable. In Japan, customers who reserve a copy of Wii game NiGHTS: Journey of Dreams can get this very cute limited edition Nights figurine made by the rad sounding company called NORISHIROCKS. Once they are gone, they are gone!
Kind of wish the actual game looked like this darling, little goody goodie. NiGHTS Figure [SEGA via Insert Credit]
