Little garish for my tastes. I prefer more muted, earthy tones on my sneakers. But you can't beat the inspiration: these upcoming Dunks are being minted to commemorate Atari's 720Â°, which for a year or so until Skate or Die was released was the best skateboarding game ever. They should be out sometime next year, no doubt in limited quantities and no doubt to be snapped up by people who've never even heard of the game, but think it's some obscure Gleaming the Cube reference. Nike SB 720 Dunk Low - 2008 Release [NikeSB, thanks Jeremy!]
Nike Releasing Arcade-Inspired Dunks
