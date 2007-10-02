If you needed further (or, you know, any) enticement to get off your arse and earn all 1000 of Halo 3's achievement points, consider your reward for doing so: Ninja Gaiden swag. Get every achievement and you'll pick up Ryu's sword, which looks nice (if canonically blasphemous), but sadly isn't usable. It just sits on your back. Get every achievement and every gold skull and you'll get yourself his helmet.
Ninja Gaiden/Halo 3 Cross Promotion In Pictures
Already have them. Now if only I had a life...