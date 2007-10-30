If you needed proof that the Nintendo Wii is a crap magnet, look no further than Data Design's Ninjabread Man. It's the best title for a game ever wrapped around one of the worst games I've played in a long time. I feel cheated having payed $US 8 to rent the thing, so the bargain price of $US 29.99 borders on ridiculous. The game deserves a spot in a PC bargain shareware collection at Wal-Mart, not on Nintendo's baby. Please excuse the coughing, random screaming, and the cat cameo. It was very early.
Ninjabread Man Eats It
