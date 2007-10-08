Nintendo Australia Responds To Wii Delays

After reading Aaron Davies in-depth report regarding the huge delays between first party NTSC and PAL releases for the Wii, and the subsequent write-ups by Aussie-Nintendo.com and Vooks, it seemed only fair that I should drop Nintendo a line to see if I could get to the bottom of it myself.

I'll be honest - after seeing the apparently lacklustre response Aaron received to his report, I wasn't expecting much. However, Heather over Nintendo Australia did get back to me today.

Find out what she said after the jump.

We apologise for the inconvenience that Nintendo fans are experiencing compared with people outside of their region. Localisation and PAL conversion processes often make these delays unavoidable. Although in some instances PAL versions have made it to the markets faster than the versions of other regions - for example Mario Strikers Charged Football and Battalion Wars. We are currently making efforts to minimise the time needed for localisations, as we understand that the difference in worldwide release dates is frustrating to fans.

It's probably not the answer many were looking for, but it's good to know that Nintendo Australia is aware of the problem and working on a solution. Heather was unable to provide a timeframe as to when the issue would be resolved, but you can be sure the second it is, we'll let you know.

I believe Heather also felt her original comments were not represented verbatim in earlier reports, but I can't really comment on this.

As an aside, the vibe I got from my conversation today is that the issue could well be out Nintendo Australia's hands. Perhaps they're pushing hard for a change, maybe not, but if the decision isn't their's to make, then it isn't their's to make.

Again, not ideal by any means and no reason to take the pressure off, but we have an official explanation now.

