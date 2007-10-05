The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Can't Really Explain Why Chibi-Robo Is A Wal-Mart Exclusive

chibi.jpgChibi-Robo is a Wal-Mart exclusive. Means that if there's no Wal-Mart near your place, if you don't live near the Nintendo World Store or are down with this whole internet shopping business, you're out. Of. Luck. It's a curious decision for Nintendo to take, so MTV's Stephen Totilo decided to ask just why it had been made. Nintendo's response?

For the new 'Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol' game for Nintendo DS, Nintendo partnered with Wal-Mart because of Wal-Mart's strong environmental program and social giving campaign. 'Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol' has an environmental theme, and we wanted to make sure that it received exposure among a broad audience of consumers as we continue to get more and more people interested in the world of video games.

Um. Right. As Totilo says, this doesn't really answer the question. So he seeks clarification.

Wal-Mart has a large green initiative at retail, so it made sense for us to partner with them on this environmentally-themed game.

OK. The game's big on the environment, Wal-Mart are now big on the environment after a series of environmental blunders during the 90s and early 2000s, everything's kosher, right? Well...maybe. Thing is, Wal-Mart aren't marketing this game as some special environmentally-driven product. They don't even mention it on their Green Products site. So...why exactly is it a Wal-Mart exclusive, then?

The game's not exactly a AAA seller, so Wal-Mart wouldn't have paid to secure the exclusivity on a sales basis. Yet they're not making any special, environmental marketing use of the game. Nothing adds up. So let's all shrug our shoulders and get back to playing Halo 3, shall we? This one doesn't make enough sense.

Why Did Nintendo's "Chibi Robo" Go Wal-Mart Exclusive? And Can It Save The Planet? [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles