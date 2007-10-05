Nintendo Can't Really Explain Why Chibi-Robo Is A Wal-Mart Exclusive

Chibi-Robo is a Wal-Mart exclusive. Means that if there's no Wal-Mart near your place, if you don't live near the Nintendo World Store or are down with this whole internet shopping business, you're out. Of. Luck. It's a curious decision for Nintendo to take, so MTV's Stephen Totilo decided to ask just why it had been made. Nintendo's response?

For the new 'Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol' game for Nintendo DS, Nintendo partnered with Wal-Mart because of Wal-Mart's strong environmental program and social giving campaign. 'Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol' has an environmental theme, and we wanted to make sure that it received exposure among a broad audience of consumers as we continue to get more and more people interested in the world of video games.

Um. Right. As Totilo says, this doesn't really answer the question. So he seeks clarification.

Wal-Mart has a large green initiative at retail, so it made sense for us to partner with them on this environmentally-themed game.

OK. The game's big on the environment, Wal-Mart are now big on the environment after a series of environmental blunders during the 90s and early 2000s, everything's kosher, right? Well...maybe. Thing is, Wal-Mart aren't marketing this game as some special environmentally-driven product. They don't even mention it on their Green Products site. So...why exactly is it a Wal-Mart exclusive, then?

The game's not exactly a AAA seller, so Wal-Mart wouldn't have paid to secure the exclusivity on a sales basis. Yet they're not making any special, environmental marketing use of the game. Nothing adds up. So let's all shrug our shoulders and get back to playing Halo 3, shall we? This one doesn't make enough sense.

Why Did Nintendo's "Chibi Robo" Go Wal-Mart Exclusive? And Can It Save The Planet? [MTV]