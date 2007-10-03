The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo "Close" to Apple's Level

thisnevergetsold.gif Hey, guess what? That Blue Ocean strategy Nintendo kept spouting worked. The company is behind only Toyota and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group as the third most valuable Japanese company. Goldman Sachs labelled Nintendo with a "buy" stock rating, and shares rose to an all-time high. According to the Goldman Sachs report:

We believe Nintendo's talent in creating new markets, evident from the launch of the DS and Wii, could bring it close to the level of Apple, whose high valuations are due in large part to its innovative business model.

Close to Apple's level? Wow. That makes two companies who have unseated Sony: Apple with music players and Nintendo with gaming consoles. It's like they're ganging up or something. To recap: Nintendo is rich, its products print money, blah, blah, blah. Nintendo Stocks [Reuters]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles