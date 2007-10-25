Nintendo Continues To Print Money

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

werich.jpg Itprintsmoney.gif. Just picture that image, then picture it repeating endlessly across a monitor whose expanse is greater than that of the seven seas. That's how much money Nintendo is making. They've just released their quarterly financials, and to spare you the boring parts, we'll just tell you they made three times as much money as they did this time last year, have raised their operating profit forecast to $US 3.7 billion and are on track to rake in, oh, around $US 13 billion in total revenue for the year. Think this whole Wii/DS thing may actually be working? Nintendo raises full-year forecast [Reuters]

