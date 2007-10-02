Nintendo DS - Over 50 Million Served

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

printsmoney.gif I remember back when Nintendo first announced the DS. How we laughed and jeered. Two screens? What a stupid idea! Well now that stupid idea has been proven not so stupid over 50 million times. Selling a hundred times better than your average hotcake, Nintendo's handheld gamble has paid off big time. In contrast, it took them 11 years to sell 100 million Gameboys, so as PC World points out, the DS should easily surpass that if momentum continues. Huge numbers, but it still means that only .07% of the world population owns a Nintendo DS, so pick up the pace, slackers! Bossangoa needs their Pokemon!

Nintendo DS Sales Pass 50 Million [PC World]

