Nintendo Giving Away Anti-Slip Remote Jacket

Nintendo tonight announced that they will be giving away free silicone covers for their Wii Remotes starting Oct. 15. The Wii Remote Jacket will also begin shipping with all Wiis, remotes sold separately and packs of Wii Play which include the remote.

The Wii Remote Jacket provides "cushioning for the Wii Remote for people who might accidentally throw or drop their Wii Remotes while playing games," according to the Nintendo press release.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our products and make sure everyone has a safe and fun experience," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "Many electronics manufacturers provide similar protective covers for products like cell phones, PDAs and MP3 players."

Current Wii owners can get their free Remote Jacket by either hitting up Wii.com, Nintendo.com or calling 866-431-8367. The company plans to start taking orders on Oct. 2 and shipping the product out on Oct. 15.

While the jaded side of me feels like this sudden largess on Nintendo's part must be prompted by something nefarious, I can't for the life of me figure out what. Maybe this is a preemptive measure? All I really know for sure is that the press release, on the jump, makes fabulous use of the phrase "cushiony shield."

The Wii Remote Jacket also serves as a cover for the Wii Remote. Nintendo recommends players use the new Wii Remote Jacket as a cushiony shield, though the current Wii Remote is a safe product when used properly.

The Wii Remote Jacket is designed to be added and removed easily, in case users want to slip their Wii Remote into an accessory like the upcoming Wii Zapper.