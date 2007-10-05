Nintendo Giving Away Phantom Hourglass Feather Styli

Feel ever so slightly disconnected from Link when using a dull, stock Nintendo DS stylus? Friend, we have a deal for you. Simply buy a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, register it at Nintendo.com, burn through a quick online survey and a mere 4 to 6 weeks later, you'll be tapping touchscreens to your heart's content with this lovely little feather pen stylus.
Sorry, Canada, you're going to have to wait a little longer for yours, but you can still partake. The rest of you? Out of luck.
Nintendo wants to hear your thoughts on The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass [Nintendo - thanks, Tim!]
