Nintendo Giving Away Phantom Hourglass Feather Styli

Feel ever so slightly disconnected from Link when using a dull, stock Nintendo DS stylus? Friend, we have a deal for you. Simply buy a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, register it at Nintendo.com, burn through a quick online survey and a mere 4 to 6 weeks later, you'll be tapping touchscreens to your heart's content with this lovely little feather pen stylus.

Sorry, Canada, you're going to have to wait a little longer for yours, but you can still partake. The rest of you? Out of luck.

Nintendo wants to hear your thoughts on The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass [Nintendo - thanks, Tim!]