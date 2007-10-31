Nintendo Hasn't Forgotten the Hardcore

Sure, Super Mario Galaxy is coming. But even so, gamers feel slighted. Casual players make up a big portion of Nintendo's market, so the company's interests have shifted. Right? Nintendo UK general manager David Yarnton says:

It's important to know that we're not ignoring the hardcore gamer. They're still very important to us... And Christmas alone we have already catered on the Wii with Metroid Prime 3 and Super Mario Galaxy, and on DS with the Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass.

Nintendo hasn't forgotten you, Joe Q. Gamer. It just wants patience, because good things come to those who wait. Well, eventually. We hope. We're not ignoring you [Pro-G via Infendo]