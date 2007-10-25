Nintendo Hires Two New Executives

You may have heard, Nintendo were short a few senior executives. Needed fresh blood. So they've gone out and got some! As expertly speculated, Yahoo's Cammie Dunaway (pictured) will be coming onboard as executive vice president, sales & marketing (Reggie's old job, before he got shuffled upstairs last year), while Shigeyuki Takahashi, formerly of Nintendo Research Inc. (business research, not product research) has been brought over to the US to serve as NoA's executive vice president, special assignment. Where, with a title like that, we expect he'll be battling swarthy terrorist types with nothing but a sharp suit and a heavily-modified Wii Zapper. Full introductory press release follows.

Nintendo Hires Two New EVPs to Oversee Sales & Marketing, Special Projects

Branding Expert and Expansion Planner Join Bay Area Office

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 25 /PRNewswire/ — Nintendo of America is pleased to announce the hiring of two new executive vice presidents. Cammie Dunaway will serve as the company's new executive vice president, sales & marketing, while Shigeyuki Takahashi will serve as executive vice president, special assignment. Dunaway will report to Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's president and chief operating officer, while Takahashi will report to Tatsumi Kimishima, Nintendo of America's chairman and chief executive officer. Both executives will work from Nintendo's new Silicon Valley offices in Redwood Shores, Calif.

Effective Nov. 5, Dunaway will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities for Nintendo in the United States, Canada and Latin America, filling the position vacated when Fils-Aime was promoted to his current positions in May 2006. Dunaway has more than 20 years of marketing and sales experience, most recently as chief marketing officer for Yahoo!, where she was responsible for leading Yahoo!'s worldwide branding efforts and driving the company's product-marketing initiatives.

"Cammie Dunaway is the perfect choice to drive the next phase of Nintendo's business," Fils-Aime says. "She is a tremendous leader and will help continue momentum behind both Wii and Nintendo DS."

"Being able to further shape a leading brand like Nintendo is a tremendous opportunity," Dunaway says. "I'm looking forward to building on Nintendo's industry-defining reputation as a disruptor, as the company continues to prove that everyone's a gamer." Dunaway oversaw Yahoo!'s tremendously successful 10-year anniversary campaign, which earned a 2006 Gold Reggie Award from the Promotional Marketing Association. She was named one of the 100 Top Marketers by Advertising Age and led Yahoo! to widespread industry recognition, including Clio Awards, Obie Awards, the Promo PRO Awards and the DMA Marketer of the Year Award for 2006. Prior to joining Yahoo!, Dunaway spent 13 years at Frito-Lay, supervising prominent brands.

Dunaway holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Richmond and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. She serves on the board of directors of Brunswick, Inc. She is also on the board of Junior Achievement of Silicon Valley, and was recently elected by her peers to the board of the American Marketing Association.

Effective Nov. 1, Takahashi will conduct special research activities and provide perspective to the sales and marketing department using his accumulated knowledge. He also will support Kimishima regarding Nintendo's future business expansion plans. Takahashi joined Nintendo in 2006 and most recently served as the president of Nintendo Research Inc., where he was in charge of exploring and conducting research activities for Nintendo's future business expansion in North America.

"Shigeyuki Takahashi's research and knowledge have been — and will continue to be — valuable assets to Nintendo," Kimishima says. "He will be a great addition to our new office." Takahashi graduated from the Law Department of Tokyo University and obtained a bachelor's degree in public law. Until he joined Nintendo, he worked for Sanwa Bank (now UFJ bank) for 30 years. During his tenure with Sanwa Bank, he obtained a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Law School. Takahashi also worked in New York for two years as an international banking business manager.