Nintendo Launches MyWiiStory

Nintendo insists that we all have a "unique Wii story to tell", which while certainly exaggerated could be true. But what I don't think is true is that we've all been chomping at the bit waiting for someone to launch a website so we can tell them. I mean why would we want to do that, isn't that essentially advertising? Oh... yeah.

If you're antsy to start telling your story you can hit up the new website Nintendo launched just for that purpose.

MyWiiStory

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 10 /PRNewswire/ — Every Wii(TM) owner has a unique Wii story to tell: the guy whose girlfriend could finally partake of his video gaming pastime — and win... the family whose weekly game night shifted from board games to video games... the mum who refused to let her son keep the Wii in his room — because she wanted to play too.

In response to the growing Wii phenomenon, Nintendo has set up MyWiiStory.com. It's a place where Wii owners and their friends and family have been gathering to post real-life anecdotes about the way that Wii has changed their social dynamic or even their opinions about video games. Men and women, young and old, kids and grandparents — people of all types have posted anecdotes, photos and videos of their experiences with Wii.

"Everyone's a gamer and every gamer has a Wii story to share," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "We want all Wii owners to go to MyWiiStory.com to further demonstrate the extent to which we have brought new players into the world of video games."

Here is a sampling of some of the kinds of stories you will find on the site:

— "We are the house that everyone wants to be at because of the Wii. When we have dinner parties, the evening ends up in the living room for dessert, coffee and Wii. It has brought our family closer." — Katia Clark — "I bought the Wii to use for exercise indoors. ... People assume that it belongs to one of my sons and I get a kick out of seeing their faces when I tell them it's mine!" — Jeanne Boutwell — "I'm a 46-year-old mom, never really played any video games. My kids are now 25 yrs, 22 yrs and 19 yrs old. I am having a Wii party on the 21st of this month. We sent out invitations and I have about 15 women coming to try to play Wii." — Sue Leone — "I always liked to bowl, although I wasn't very good at it, but I had to stop 4 years ago when I was diagnosed with bone cancer. A few months ago we purchased a Wii and I was able to bowl again. We have major family tournaments and I have hit 'PRO' status. Thanks to Wii I am able to enjoy one of my life's pleasures again." — Randy Bhaga — "As a woman with multiple sclerosis, I have found that playing the Wii has offered me both a chance to use my body and my mind. I've recommended it to other MSers on one of my Web sites. I think it is just a phenomenal way to exercise and play." — Diana de Avila