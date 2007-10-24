The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Slowly Realising There Are Twelve Months In A Year

calendar.jpgThere's twelve months in a year. Count em if you want! One two three four five, six seven eight nine ten, eleeeeven twee-eelve. We're all capable of playing games during any of them, and we're all capable of buying games during any of them, but publishers don't know that. They think we only buy games between October and December, and boy does it make life hard. Nintendo are one of the biggest offenders when it comes to crapping on our end-of-year free time, but if you can believe Perrin Kaplan (and hey, she's already checked out, so you may not) they might be coming around:

Sunday is actually a really good launch day of the week for products. And I think we're actually starting to look at the annual calendar differently. The first two quarters of the year tend to be more quiet. But now we've seen some evidence of sales in that period. Other than the holiday quarter, I think the traditional way of viewing it is not necessarily a slam dunk. I think a really good product can be a slam dunk any time of the year.

What a wonderful world that would be. A world where I'd get a new Zelda game on the DS and actually have the time to enjoy it would be swell. Nintendo's Perrin Kaplan [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles