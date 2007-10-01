Nintendo Still Can't/Won't Make Enough Wiis For Christmas

Best way to get folks interested in something (especially around this time of year) is to make sure there's not enough of it to go around. People are morons. They'll want something they already want twice as bad if you can get them thinking they won't be able to get it under their Christmas tree. Take the Wii. It's still selling well, but come Christmas, you can bet Nintendo will want to sell more. Cue this lie from Reggie:

We're working very hard to make sure that consumers are satisfied this holiday, but I can't guarantee that we're going to meet demand. As a matter of fact, I can tell you on the record that we won't.

What, you still can't make enough even though it's been out for a year and Japan's stopped buying them? Bullshit. Nintendo to tap valley for ideas [Mercury News, free reg required]