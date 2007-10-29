The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Nintendo Still Not Keen On Wii HDD

wiiback.jpgYou want to play the presumption game when it comes to the Wii's storage space solutions, you're going to get burned. Example: you'd presume Nintendo would be very, very keen on a HDD for the Wii, what with the VC getting bigger and WiiWare due in a few months. But no. NoA PR Manager Eric Walter:

...the way that we look at it is, we really don't want people storing every single game they buy on their drive. When you buy a game, it's yours forever, so you can delete it, and go back and get it at any time you want. In a way, we liken it to putting music on your iPod; you listen to it for a while, and then you get tired of it, and you pull it off, and you put some new stuff on.

People pull music off their iPods? Really? I know I went out and bought a big iPod so I could just have the songs I paid for and enjoy sitting in the one, convenient spot... Q&A: The State Of Nintendo In 2007 [Gamasutra]

