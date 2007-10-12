The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Still Targeting The Hardcore

giantiwataface.jpgWe've heard your bitching. Your moaning, your whining, that Nintendo have forgotten all about you, the "gamer", as they chase the casual market, pants securely around their ankles. Well they haven't. Discussing Nintendo's scoop in securing Monster Hunter 3 for the Wii, boss Satoru Iwata says that the hardcore market is just as important as the old-folks-and-little-girls one:

I understand that some experts argue that our success is short-lived and temporary. So, we now need to make efforts to constantly expand the player base by offering services and titles that can appeal not only to those who have never played games but also to those who play them hard.

That latter group? That's you lot.

Japan's Nintendo wins exclusive deal for Capcom's Monster Hunter 3 title [Sharewatch, via 4CR]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles