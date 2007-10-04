The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Nintendo stock spiked at 64,800 yen on Wednesday, an all-time high, on speculation that the company might be bumping up its earning forecast again. The stock dipped back down to 64,300 by closing, a 2.7 percent increase over the day, Reuters reports.

"We believe Nintendo's talent in creating new markets, evident from the launch of the DS and Wii, could bring it close to the level of Apple, whose high valuations are due in large part to its innovative business model," Goldman said in a report.

All of this a day after Nintendo dropped $17 million on free (get out of a lawsuit) Remote Jackets. Nintendo's certainly riding high going into the holidays.

Nintendo shares hit record high on GS "buy" rating [Reuters]

