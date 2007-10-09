Nintendo Wins Top Publishing Award, EA Doesn't

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nintendowins.jpgPoor EA! First they're ousted from their familiar #1 spot on the sales charts by Activision, now classy industry mag Game Developer has kicked them off the top spot in their publisher rankings. Who's taking their place? Nintendo! Why? Because their rep is stronger, they're making more money and their games get higher review scores. Easy! EA slide to #2 (this is the first time in the list's five-year history they haven't been top), Activision are at #3, Ubisoft at #4 and THQ scrape in at fifth place. Sega and Atari, better luck next year.

Game Developer's 5th Annual 'Top 20 Publishers' Sees Nintendo Best EA [Gamasutra]

