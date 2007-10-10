Nintendo's E For All Line Up Revealed

Sony won't be there. Microsoft won't be there. But Nintendo will be representin' at E For All in Los Angeles, California next week, bringing some serious gaming heat. The general public will get its first hands-on time with Super Mario Galaxy and Super Smash Bros. Brawl starting October 18th, as Nintendo has revealed their full (subject to change) booth line-up for the four day event. Visitors who hit up the booth can also take part in a Super Smash Bros. Brawl tournament, one that will net them a Wii T-shirt, with a brand new tee given away each day.

The full slew of Wii and Nintendo DS titles is after the jump and includes plenty of fresh stuff plucked from the company's holiday release list. One spot of bad news, though. No Wii Sports playable. :(Wii Super Mario Galaxy Super Smash Bros. Brawl Donkey Kong(R) Barrel Blast Battalion Wars(TM) 2 Fire Emblem(TM): Radiant Dawn Wii Zapper(TM) with Link's Crossbow Training(TM) Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 Resident Evil(R): The Umbrella Chronicles Medal of Honor Heroes(TM) 2 Ghost Squad(TM)

Nintendo DS Professor Layton(R) and the Curious Village Pokemon(R) Diamond and Pokemon(R) Pearl Flash Focus(TM): Vision Training in Minutes a Day Brain Age(TM): Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day Brain Age(TM) 2: More Training in Minutes a Day Mario Party(R) DS The Legend of Zelda(R): Phantom Hourglass Nintendogs(TM) Mario Kart(R) DS New Super Mario Bros. (R) Animal Crossing(R): Wild World Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword Final Fantasy XII Jam Sessions WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2008 Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker My Spanish Coach