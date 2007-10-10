Nintendo's Fall Conference Round-Up

In case you missed it, here's our round up of Nintendo's Fall Conference. Lots of info was announced, but here goes: Smash Bros. Brawl delayed, features Sonic WiiFit priced and dated for Japan Mario Kart bikes! Slips Monster Hunter 3 on Wii New Wii FF game New Pokemon game Wii online call centre </ Super Mario Stadium Baseball Fire Emblem DS DS demos
Our own Mike "Michael" McWhertor is on the ground in Seattle and is attending a Nintendo event there today. We imagine it'll be news similar to this, but we imagine with some surprises (and North American release dates). Check back for that!
