Nintendo's Friendly Text Reminder

In case you weren't aware, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass hits stores today, so be sure to run to your local store and pick up a copy. I almost forgot myself, but luckily Nintendo had my number, thanks to the Zelda Contest I told you about last month. This blinked onto my phone an hour ago:

Zelda fans make sure you get to stores today to grab The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass for your Nintendo DS.

Funny thing... I don't remember authorising text messages when I sent in my contest entry (just to see how the contest worked mind you), and the rules for said contest don't mention anything about them contacting me outside of letting me know if I won, so it's rather annoying to be getting these unsolicited. Can't seem to find any way to get myself excluded from the messages either. Well at least I didn't forget the game, right?