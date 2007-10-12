Nintendo's Holiday Release List Includes DS Assassin's Creed

Sure Super Smash Bros Brawl has been pushed back into 2008, but there's still going to be a ton of games to choose from for the Wii and DS. Check out the full list of release titles on the jump and keep an eye of for Link's Crossbow Training on the Wii and Assassin's Creed on the DS to name a few.

"Because of Wii and Nintendo DS momentum, third-party publishers are supporting our systems like never before," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "Their lineup of diverse games is testament to how we make the population of gamers a little bigger every day."

Wii Oct. 15: Sea Monsters from DSI Games Oct. 16: Thrillville(R): Off the Rails(TM) from LucasArts Oct. 22: EA PLAYGROUND from Electronic Arts Oct. 23: Backyard Football from Atari, Inc. Oct. 23: The Sims 2(TM) Castaway from Electronic Arts Oct. 23: Rockstar Games Presents(TM) Table Tennis from Rockstar Games Oct. 23: The Legend of Spyro(TM): The Eternal Night from Sierra Entertainment, Inc. Oct. 23: NARUTO(TM): Clash of Ninja(TM) Revolution from TOMY Corporation Oct. 25: M&M'S(R) Kart Racing from DSI Games Oct. 28: Guitar Hero III(TM): Legends of Rock from Activision Oct. 29: Battalion Wars(TM) 2 from Nintendo Oct. 30: Ben 10(TM): Protector of Earth from D3Publisher of America(R) Oct. 30: Showtime(R) Championship Boxing(TM) from DSI Games Oct. 30: NEED FOR SPEED PROSTREET from Electronic Arts Oct. 30: THE SIMPSONS from Electronic Arts Oct. 31: Manhunt 2(TM) from Rockstar Games October: Spider-Man(TM): Friend or Foe from Activision October: Bee Movie(TM) Game from Activision October: Tony Hawk's Proving Ground from Activision October: Ultimate Duck Hunting(TM) from Detn8 Games Ltd. October: Mercury Meltdown Revolution from Ignition Entertainment October: Namco Museum(TM) Remix from NAMCO BANDAI Games America October: Code Lyoko: Quest for Infinity from The Game Factory October: Avatar: The Last Airbender(TM) - The Burning Earth from THQ October: Bratz: The Movie(TM) from THQ October: Cars: Mater-National from THQ October: Nicktoons(TM): Attack of the Toybots from THQ October: SpongeBob's Atlantis SquarePantis(TM) from THQ Nov. 5: Fire Emblem(R): Radiant Dawn from Nintendo Nov. 6: DanceDanceRevolution Hottest Party from Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. Nov. 6: LEGO(R) Star Wars(TM): The Complete Saga from LucasArts Nov. 6: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games(TM) from SEGA Nov. 12: Super Mario Galaxy(TM) from Nintendo Nov. 13: Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 3 from Atari, Inc. Nov. 13: Godzilla Unleashed from Atari, Inc. Nov. 13: Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Anniversary from Eidos, Inc. Nov. 13: BLOCKS from Electronic Arts Nov. 13: MEDAL OF HONOR HEROES(TM) 2 from Electronic Arts Nov. 13: LUXOR: Pharaoh's Challenge from MumboJumbo Nov. 13: Geometry Wars(TM): Galaxies from Sierra Entertainment, Inc. Nov. 19: Link's Crossbow Training(TM) (packaged with Wii Zapper(TM)) from Nintendo Nov. 19: SMARTY PANTS(TM) from Electronic Arts Nov. 20: Jenga World Tour from Atari, Inc. Nov. 20: Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords(TM) from D3Publisher of America(R) November: Trauma Center(TM): New Blood from Atlus USA November: Star Trek: Conquest from Bethesda Softworks November: Disney Princess: Enchanted Journey from Disney Interactive Studios November: Hannah Montana: Spotlight World Tour from Disney Interactive Studios November: High School Musical: Sing It from Disney Interactive Studios November: Garfield Gets Real from DSI Games November: Furu Furu Park from Majesco Entertainment November: AMF Bowling: Pinbusters! from Mud Duck Games November: Ghost Squad(TM) from SEGA November: WWE(R) SmackDown(R) vs. Raw(R) 2008 from THQ November: Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 from Ubisoft November: CSI: Hard Evidence from Ubisoft November: My Word Coach from Ubisoft November: Petz: Catz 2 (name not final) from Ubisoft November: Petz: Dogz 2 (name not final) from Ubisoft November: Petz: Horsez 2 (name not final) from Ubisoft November: Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 from Ubisoft Dec. 4: Alvin and the Chipmunks from Brash Entertainment Dec. 4: The Golden Compass(TM) from SEGA December: MX vs. ATV(TM) Untamed(TM) from THQ December: Super Swing Golf(TM) Season 2 from Tecmo, Inc. December: Rygar(R): The Battle of Argus from Tecmo, Inc. December: Cranium: Kabookii from Ubisoft December: Nitrobike from Ubisoft Holiday 2007: NiGHTS(TM): Journey of Dreams from SEGA Winter '07: SoulCalibur Legends(TM) from NAMCO BANDAI Games America Jan. 21: Endless Ocean(TM) from Nintendo Feb. 10: Super Smash Bros.(R) Brawl from Nintendo Feb. 15: Yamaha Supercross from DSI Games Feb. 19: Sonic(TM) Riders: Zero Gravity from SEGA February: No More Heroes from Ubisoft February: Wild Petz Tigerz from Ubisoft March: Obscure: The Aftermath from Ignition Entertainment Q1: LUXOR 3 from MumboJumbo Q1: One Piece(TM): Unlimited Adventure(TM) from NAMCO BANDAI Games America Spring '08: Mario Kart(R) Wii (name not final) from Nintendo

DS Oct. 15: Flash Focus(TM): Vision Training in Minutes a Day from Nintendo Oct. 15: The Aly & AJ Adventure from DSI Games Oct. 16: Cheetah Girls: Pop Star Sensations from Disney Interactive Studios Oct. 16: Thrillville(R): Off the Rails(TM) from LucasArts Oct. 16: Fish Tycoon(R) from Majesco Entertainment Oct. 16: Super Collapse! 3 from MumboJumbo Oct. 17: Prism(TM) from Secret Stash Games(TM) Oct. 19: Betty Boop's(TM) "Double Shift" from DSI Games Oct. 22: EA PLAYGROUND from Electronic Arts Oct. 23: THE SIMS 2 CASTAWAY from Electronic Arts Oct. 23: Rhythm 'n Notes: Improve Your Music Skill from AGETEC Oct. 23: Backyard Football 2008 from Atari, Inc. Oct. 23: Napoleon Dynamite from Crave Entertainment Oct. 23: Ed, Edd n Eddy(TM): Scam of the Century from D3Publisher of America(R) Oct. 23: Hannah Montana: Music Jam from Disney Interactive Studios Oct. 23: Disney Princess: Magical Jewels from Disney Interactive Studios Oct. 23: Power Rangers: Super Legends from Disney Interactive Studios Oct. 23: Zoo Hospital(TM) from Majesco Entertainment Oct. 23: FRONT MISSION(R) from Square Enix, Inc. Oct. 23: NARUTO(TM): Path of the Ninja(TM) from TOMY Corporation Oct. 25: Sea Monsters from DSI Games Oct. 25: Arctic Tale from DSI Games Oct. 30: Ben 10(TM): Protector of Earth from D3Publisher of America(R) Oct. 30: Suite Life: Circle of Spies from Disney Interactive Studios Oct. 30: Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch(TM) Stole Christmas from DSI Games Oct. 30: NEED FOR SPEED PROSTREET from Electronic Arts Oct. 30: THE SIMPSONS from Electronic Arts Oct. 30: Puzzle de Harvest Moon from Natsume Inc. Oct. 31: Dementium: The Ward from Gamecock Media Group Oct. 31: Solitaire Overload(TM) from Telegames, Inc. October: Spider-Man(TM): Friend or Foe from Activision October: Bee Movie(TM) Game from Activision October: Shrek(R): Ogres and Dronkeys(TM) from Activision October: Tony Hawk's Proving Ground from Activision October: Touch Detective 21/2(TM) from Atlus USA October: Animal Genius(TM) from Scholastic October: Build-A-Bear Workshop from The Game Factory October: Avatar: The Last Airbender(TM) - The Burning Earth from THQ October: Cars: Mater-National from THQ October: El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera(TM) from THQ October: Nicktoons(TM): Attack of the Toybots from THQ October: Ratatouille(R) Food Frenzy from THQ October: SpongeBob's Atlantis SquarePantis(TM) from THQ October: Chessmaster: The Art of Learning from Ubisoft October: Imagine: Babyz from Ubisoft October: Imagine: Fashion Designer from Ubisost October: Imagine: Master Chef from Ubisoft October: Imagine: Animal Doctor from Ubisoft October: Wild Petz Dolphinz from Ubisoft Nov. 6: Dora the Explorer(TM): Dora Saves the Mermaids from 2K Play Nov. 6: Go Diego Go(TM): Safari Adventure from 2K Play Nov. 6: Baby Pals from Crave Entertainment Nov. 6: Horse Life(TM) from D3Publisher of America(R) Nov. 6: LEGO(R) Star Wars(TM): The Complete Saga from LucasArts Nov. 6: Chicken Hunter from MumboJumbo Nov. 6: DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS(TM): Joker from Square Enix, Inc. Nov. 10: Showtime(R) Championship Boxing(TM) from DSI Games Nov. 13: Enchanted from Disney Interactive Studios Nov. 13: BOOGIE from Electronic Arts Nov. 13: ORCS & ELVES from Electronic Arts Nov. 13: Cooking Mama 2: Dinner with Friends from Majesco Entertainment Nov. 13: Geometry Wars(TM): Galaxies from Sierra Entertainment, Inc. Nov. 19: Mario Party(R) DS from Nintendo Nov. 20: Godzilla Unleashed Double Smash from Atari, Inc. Nov. 20: Jenga World Tour from Atari, Inc. Nov. 20: LUXOR: Pharaoh's Challenge from MumboJumbo Nov. 20: FINAL FANTASY(R) XII: REVENANT WINGS(TM) from Square Enix, Inc. Nov. 26: Master of Illusion(TM) from Nintendo November: Call of Duty(R): Modern Warfare(TM) from Activision November: Ontamarama(TM) from Atlus USA November: Draglade(TM) from Atlus USA November: Elf Bowling(TM) Collector's Edition from Detn8 Games Ltd. November: Garfield Gets Real from DSI Games November: Clue(TM)/Mouse Trap(TM)/Perfection(TM)/Aggravation(TM) from DSI Games November: Contra 4 from Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. November: Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2008 from Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. November: Strawberry Shortcake: The Four Seasons Cake from The Game Factory November: Bratz Super Babyz(TM) from THQ November: Bratz: 4 Real(TM) from THQ November: Warhammer(R) 40,000(TM): Squad Command(TM) from THQ November: WWE(R) SmackDown(R) vs. Raw(R) 2008 from THQ November: Ninja Gaiden(R) Dragon Sword from Tecmo, Inc. November: My French Coach from Ubisoft November: My Spanish Coach from Ubisoft November: My Word Coach from Ubisoft November: Petz: Catz 2 (working title) from Ubisoft November: Petz: Dogz 2 (working title) from Ubisoft November: Petz: Hamsterz Life 2 from Ubisoft November: Petz: Horsez 2 from Ubisoft November: Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 from Ubisoft Dec. 4: Alvin and the Chipmunks from Brash Entertainment Dec. 4: The Golden Compass(TM) from SEGA Dec. 10: RIP: Death Volunteers(TM) from Telegames, Inc. December: Diary Girl from Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. Jan. 15: Barnyard Blast from DSI Games Jan. 21: Advance Wars(R): Days of Ruin from Nintendo Jan. 25: M&M'S(R) Kart Racing from DSI Games Jan. 31: Command & Destroy from DSI Games January: Miami Nights from Ubisoft Feb. 4: Professor Layton and the Curious Village(TM) from Nintendo Feb. 12: New Zealand Story Revolution from Ignition Entertainment Feb. 15: Yamaha Supercross from DSI Games Feb. 19: Mystery Dungeon: Shiren the Wanderer from SEGA Feb. 26: Bubble Bobble Double Shot from Ignition Entertainment February: Imagine: Figure Skater from Ubisoft February: Wild Petz Tigerz from Ubisoft February: Assassin's Creed from Ubisoft March 4: Disney Friends from Disney Interactive Studios March 29: Ultimate Card Games from Telegames, Inc. March: Insecticide from Gamecock Media Group March: My Life Coach from Ubisoft Q1: Eco Creatures: Save the Forest from Majesco Entertainment Q1: Polar Bowling from MumboJumbo Q1: Slingo Quest from MumboJumbo Q1: Tropix from MumboJumbo Q1: Polar Golf from MumboJumbo Q1: River King: Mystic Valley from Natsume Inc. Q1: Harvest Moon DS Cute from Natsume Inc. Q1: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games(TM) from SEGA