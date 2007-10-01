Nintendo's Reggie Totally Mehs Halo 3 Sales

Halo 3 sales? We're impressed. Nintendo of America honcho Reggie Fils-Aime, he's not. Like really, really not. According to Reggie:

Will they sell a lot of software? Certainly. Will it sell hardware? I think it's an open question... I think that the Halo 3 consumer already has the hardware, because they're playing BioShock and Crackdown and a variety of games that are, in the end, quite similar: first-person shooter experience, multiplayer capable online. Tell me what's new?

We guess mini-games and little online support? Reggie Interview [Mercury News via CVG