The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

No Maracas For Wii Samba (*Sobs*)

maracas.jpgSamba Di Amigo on the Wii is good news, no matter how many times it has to be announced. Things are rarely all good, however. It's just how life is. And so it is with Samba. See, a big part of the fun on the Dreamcast original was that you had actual maracas. And maracas are only the best shaking-based instrument ever. Sadly, Sega have no plans to sell plans to sell maraca controllers for the Wii version, saying:

The Wii's controllers enable players to enjoy Samba De Amigo's unique gameplay without having to purchase an expensive peripheral.

What, so the one superfluous peripheral for the Wii we're not going to get is the only one we actually want? Figures. No Maraca Peripheral for Samba de Amigo [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles