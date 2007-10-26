No Maracas For Wii Samba (*Sobs*)

Samba Di Amigo on the Wii is good news, no matter how many times it has to be announced. Things are rarely all good, however. It's just how life is. And so it is with Samba. See, a big part of the fun on the Dreamcast original was that you had actual maracas. And maracas are only the best shaking-based instrument ever. Sadly, Sega have no plans to sell plans to sell maraca controllers for the Wii version, saying:

The Wii's controllers enable players to enjoy Samba De Amigo's unique gameplay without having to purchase an expensive peripheral.

What, so the one superfluous peripheral for the Wii we're not going to get is the only one we actually want? Figures. No Maraca Peripheral for Samba de Amigo [IGN]