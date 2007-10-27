No More Heroes Pre-Order Pressie

Not that fans will need any further encouragement to purchase their copy of Grasshopper's No More Heroes in advance, but let's just say they did. What could convince them to part with cash in the turbulent days preceding a title's release? An adorable lightsaber Beam Sword replica keychain, that's what. Yes, now your keyring can be as badass as Travis Touchdown's. Only catch? It's a Japan-only deal for now, we'll have to see if Westerners get the same deal when the game's released early next year. The mini, metallic Beam Katana [Siliconera]