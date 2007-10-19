No Official Killzone Figures? Make Your Own

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

helghast.jpgSure at least some of you remember Jin Saotome's badass custom Halo 3 figure. It was great. Here, then, is his latest work, a custom Helghast figure from the Killzone universe. Doesn't quite have the cultural impact (or sales success) as the Chief, but then, the Chief doesn't look this mean either. Love your work, Jin. Be a dear and keep 'em coming.

helghast2.jpg Custom Helghast Soldier Figure from Killzone [Jins Dangerous Toys, thanks Anton!]

    Good effort but whats with the "normal upper body, giant lower body" trend these days? Looks like the Final Fantasy fanatics have taken over lol.

