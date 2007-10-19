No Official Killzone Figures? Make Your Own

Sure at least some of you remember Jin Saotome's badass custom Halo 3 figure. It was great. Here, then, is his latest work, a custom Helghast figure from the Killzone universe. Doesn't quite have the cultural impact (or sales success) as the Chief, but then, the Chief doesn't look this mean either. Love your work, Jin. Be a dear and keep 'em coming.

Custom Helghast Soldier Figure from Killzone [Jins Dangerous Toys, thanks Anton!]