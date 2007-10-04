No Rebate For Australian Developers

Minister Helen Coonan has given the Game Developers' Association of Australia's (GDAA) proposal of a 40% rebate for game developers the shake of her head, according to IGN.AU.

GDAA CEO Greg Bondar was understandably upset with the turn of events and the Government's lack of support for the country's growing games industry. From the IGN.AU story:

We are continually encountering situations where large scale projects are being awarded to game development companies overseas as they're able to provide a rebate incentive for companies in the game, film and entertainment industries to employ their services. Without the same sort of 'carrot' to dangle in their faces, we find that an enormous amount of business is being lost.

When you read this comment made on ANZ game developer portal Sumea in regards to the story, the situation seems even more bizarre:

Interestingly enough, both Firemint and Torus picked up a Commendation at the Governor of Victoria Export Awards on Tuesday night, which is an official recognition that games companies contribute to the export economy. Didn't see any film makers get a mention.

So what exactly does our Government think it's doing? Or more accurately, Minister Coonan? Considering Auran had to seek overseas investment for Fury, it makes you wonder if the Government is paying attention to the industry at all.

