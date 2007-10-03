No S-Video Cables For PSP Slim In North America

Sony have announced that they won't be selling S-Video cables for the PSP Slim in North America. I know, I know, were I American I'd be taking the news as hard as you. Seems they've decided to "streamline their selection", which in plainspeak means we're stuck with those rubbish composite and component cables. Which nobody uses. S-Video fanboys left fuming and indignant at the decision can still import if they'd like, the cables are available in other regions. Sony Won't Bring PSP Slim S-Video Cables To U.S. [Game Informer]