Nolan Bushnell Wears Cranky Pants

Man, for a guy who founded Atari, Nolan Bushnell sure hates games these days. And not just some games, or some genres, or some platforms...all of them!
Video games today are a race to the bottom. They are pure, unadulterated trash and I'm sad for that.
Course, it helps he's promoting his uWink line of "casual gaming" restaurants by making such a comment, but still. Kinda sad to hear one of the medium's founding fathers get all surly like that. Nolan Bushnell: Serious Thoughts About Fun And Games [Electronic Design]
