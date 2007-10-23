Nolan Bushnell Wears Cranky Pants

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nolan.jpgMan, for a guy who founded Atari, Nolan Bushnell sure hates games these days. And not just some games, or some genres, or some platforms...all of them!

Video games today are a race to the bottom. They are pure, unadulterated trash and I'm sad for that.

Course, it helps he's promoting his uWink line of "casual gaming" restaurants by making such a comment, but still. Kinda sad to hear one of the medium's founding fathers get all surly like that. Nolan Bushnell: Serious Thoughts About Fun And Games [Electronic Design]

