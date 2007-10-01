Now, I'm The Sick Bastard

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: No Place Like Home

This is going to be short. Kid's sick, I'm sick. Wife's fine. I slept something like five or six hours this afternoon, woke up, felt dizzy, played Halo 3, felt dizzier, did some more posts, slept. Mini Bash just slept and drank grape juice. He didn't eat much, though. The kid has his school's sports festival this weekend, so we're really hoping he gets better in time.

Anyway, back to bed.

