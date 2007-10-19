NPD Numbers: The Nintendo Take

We've heard their competitor's takes on the monthly NPD figures, now hear Nintendo's. For the first time since, oh, forever, they weren't at the summit of the hardware chart. How are things, then, at Nintendo HQ? They a little rattled? Nope. It's gun metaphors a-go-go from Reggie:

The Wii went up against the self-proclaimed 'biggest entertainment launch ever' and we emerged with our best month of the year. They fired their bullet and our gun is loaded and ready to fire throughout the holidays.

Guns, bullets, firing, loaded...not one of your finest, Reggie. Little...messy. Suggestive, even.